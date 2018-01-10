Governor Walker Advances Effort to Launch Commuter Rail Service Linking Anchorage, Mat-Su

- Home
ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker on Tuesday signed Administrative Order No. 292, establishing the Governor’s Commuter Rail Advisory Task Force.
The nine-member group is being formed to determine the feasibility of a commuter rail service connecting Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley. Right now, an average of 50,000 drivers commute daily on the lone ground transportation link that connects the two communities.
“Anyone who drives on the Glenn Highway knows all too well that we need an alternative way to move between Alaska’s two largest population centers,” Governor Walker said. “This new group will make sure our rail system is reaching its full potential.”
The task force will draw from prior research conducted by the Department of Transportation as well as information from the Alaska Railroad Corporation and other sources.
Results of the study will determine estimates of initial and ongoing capital costs, expected operating costs, potential ridership, a recommended governance structure, and economic benefits of a commuter rail such as saving on road maintenance and lowering of emissions, among other things.
Initial findings are due to the governor no later than May 31.
Mayors from the Municipality of Anchorage, City of Houston, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, City of Palmer, and City of Wasilla will serve on the task force; as will the Director of the Anchorage Metropolitan Area Transportation Solutions, a representative from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and two members of the public with expertise in transportation. The Transportation and Commerce commissioners will also serve as non-voting members.
Members of the task force will not receive compensation, though per diem and travel expenses will be covered for any members who are not government employees. Funding in the Governor’s proposed capital budget related to this initiative would not be spent unless the task force recommends moving forward with a pilot project after their analysis is complete.
Anyone interested in the public vacancies may apply on the Office of Boards and Commissions website.