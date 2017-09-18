Governor Walker Announces Appointments to Anchorage District Court
Dsitrict Court appointees Michael Franciosi and Kari McCrea. Image-State of Alaska
September 18, 2017 ANCHORAGE-Governor Bill Walker announced today two new appointments to the Anchorage District Court. Michael Franciosi and Kari McCrea were selected.
“My team and I interviewed many well-qualified applicants for the Anchorage District Court positions,” Governor Walker said. “Michael and Kari are each involved with their communities and the judicial process. I am confident they will continue serving Alaskans well in their new roles as district judge.”
Michael Franciosi currently serves as Glennallen Magistrate Judge and Superior Court Master, where he has provided coverage for Valdez, Cordova and other areas in the Third Judicial District since 2014. Prior to that, he was in a private general practice for 23 years which included both criminal and civil law. Mr. Franciosi’s firm also provided pro bono assistance to victims of domestic violence. Mr. Franciosi graduated from Creighton University School of Law in 1991.
Kari McCrea has practiced law for more than 15 years, and currently serves as a Magistrate Judge/Standing Master in Anchorage Superior Court. She graduated from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in 2001 and clerked for U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John M. Mason before taking a position with the Minnesota State Board of Public Defense. Prior to her current position, Kari worked for nine years as a trial lawyer with the Alaska Public Defender Agency in Bethel, where she also served as a supervising attorney.
Source: State of Alaska