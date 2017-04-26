Governor Walker Announces Overhaul of State IT Services

- Home
JUNEAU – As a part of his effort to create greater government efficiency and streamline services, Governor Bill Walker today signed Administrative Order 284, beginning the process of consolidating information technology (IT) functions in state government.
The order adopts widely accepted best practices by directing all IT functions of the state to report to a single Office of Information Technology (OIT), led by a chief information officer (CIO). Up until now, the Department of Administration IT responsibility has been divided among departments and agencies.
“In just the past few years, there have been incredible changes in technology that affect how government services are managed and delivered,” Governor Walker said. “This administrative order will strengthen our IT functions, reduce overall costs, maximize efficiency, and allow us to tap into the talents of our entire team as we adapt to a changing world. This concept has been years in the making, and I’m proud we can move forward with smart moves to streamline the delivery of services.”
Administrative Order 284 is the capstone to efforts that began in 2014, when the legislature asked the administration commissioner to develop a strategic IT Plan. Governor Walker also announced that Bill Vajda has been appointed the state’s first CIO. Mr. Vajda has an array of experience with IT transitions at the local, state, and national level; he will lead the consolidation process, and be responsible for the implementation of the state’s strategic IT Plan.
“Bill Vajda has served as the CIO for the U.S. Department of Education and the Acting CIO for the National Security Agency, as well as serving in several policy functions in the White House. Bill’s depth of knowledge and experience will be valuable as we begin this process,” Department of Administration Commissioner Sheldon Fisher said. “We’re pleased to have him on board as we begin the process of improving Alaska’s IT services while maximizing efficiency.”