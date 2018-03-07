Governor Walker Announces Steps to Increase Global Investment

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker on Monday announced a major initiative to build on the longstanding economic relationship between Alaska and China.
Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission will help businesses in the Last Frontier build new relationships in China and foster existing ones. Governor Walker, Director of International Trade Shelley James, and Commerce Commissioner Mike Navarre will travel with the businesses selected to participate in the mission. The competitive application process will prioritize existing or developed relationships.
Applications will be accepted through Monday, April 2, 2018.
Since 2011, China has been the number one consumer of Alaska goods. Last year, Alaska exported $1.32 billion worth of goods, including $796.2 million in seafood and $64.6 million in fishmeal, employing thousands of fishermen here. Alaska also exported $355.8 million in mineral ore, $49 million in energy, and $48 million and $5.9 million in forest products and machinery respectively.
Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission participants will travel to China May 19 through May 26 to participate in high-level meetings. Businesses will engage with key decision makers to expand Alaska markets, meet potential customers, industry and government officials. The trade mission will also include networking events with industry and government representatives.
The $3,000 participation fee includes comprehensive meeting arrangements, itinerary and interpretation services, logistical arrangements, and ground transportation. Costs for airfare, hotel, incidentals, and meals will be the responsibility of the participant.
Applications and additional information is available here: https://gov.alaska.gov/services/office-of-international-trade/alaska-china-trade-mission/