Governor Walker Appoints Members of Climate Action for Alaska Leadership Team

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
December 12, 2017 JUNEAU — Governor Bill Walker Tuesday appointed the 15 public members and five ex-officio members of the Climate Action for Alaska Leadership Team, established in October by Administrative Order 289. Governor Walker announced the team following an extensive internal review of nearly 100 applications. The team will focus on mitigation, adaptation, research, and response for Alaska.
“Naming our team is another critical step in advancing meaningful climate policy,” Governor Walker said. “I am proud to present a motivated group of leaders, each of whom brings a range of expertise and interests to the table. Our team members not only represent a breadth of experience across the state from the North Slope to the Southeast, but also have strong networks and resources spanning from Alaska to the rest of the world, giving us a voice in the global dialogue on climate change.”
Every team member is directly involved in Alaska’s collective response to climate change, with professional backgrounds in science, industry and entrepreneurship, community wellbeing and planning, natural resources, environmental advocacy and policy making. The expertise of leadership team members includes renewable energy and energy efficiency, coastal resilience, indigenous knowledge and culture, science communication, technological innovation, and transportation systems.
To build upon past climate policy initiatives while also encouraging new ideas, the team includes six members who were involved with the former Sub-Cabinet on Climate Change. In addition to current and former leaders from local and tribal governments, the group has two emerging leaders who are passionate about climate solutions that will protect and empower future generations.
© 2017, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
Fairbanks, Alaska – Paws for Purple Hearts (PPH) Alaska hosts its first Service Dog Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, December 16. PPH provides Warrior...
Read previous post:Close
Paws for Purple Hearts Holds First Service Dog Graduation Ceremony in Fairbanks
Fairbanks, Alaska – Paws for Purple Hearts (PPH) Alaska hosts its first Service Dog Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, December 16. PPH provides Warrior...