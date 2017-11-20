Widgetized Section

Governor Walker Calls for Nominations for Annual North Star Awards

Nov 20, 2017.

ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker has opened nominations for the annual Governor’s North Star Awards for International Excellence.  Since 1986, these awards have recognized Alaskan companies and organizations engaged in successful international business and activities.

“Companies and organizations creatively strengthen Alaska’s and Alaskans’ ties to the larger world and the Governor’s North Star Award highlights these connections,” said Governor Walker. “I look forward to presenting these awards knowing firsthand the importance of our exports and international relationships, and their impact in building a Stronger Alaska.”

Alaskan businesses, schools, and other organizations active in international arenas may nominate others or themselves in one or more categories: export of goods, export of services, foreign investment, education, the travel industry, transportation, cultural exchange, humanitarian exchange or scientific exchange.

Awards are given in several categories in any given year but not necessarily given in all categories each year. The Export Council of Alaska and others assist the State of Alaska in reviewing nominations.


Honorees from recent years include:

  • 2015 – Korean Air, Fugro Pelagos, Alaska Skylar Travel, Northern Alaska Tour Company
  • 2014 – Coeur Alaska Kensington Mine, DAT/EM Systems International, Icelandair, Ketchikan Gero Kanayama Exchange, Alaska World Affairs Council
  • 2013 – Icy Strait/Taku Smokeries, Dowland Bach, ITC Communications, Japan Relief Fund of Alaska Foundation, UAA Department of Languages, Visit Anchorage
  • 2012 – Holland America Line, RIM Architects, and Helping Hands for Nepal.

Nominations are due no later than December 8, 2017.  The nomination form and instructions are available at http://trade.alaska.gov. For more information contact Shelley James at (907) 269-7450.

