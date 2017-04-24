Governor Walker Calls on Alaska Students to Help Name New Trooper K9’s

- Home
JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker is calling on Alaska’s sixth-grade classes to help name two of the state’s newest trooper K9’s. The dog-naming contest is a part of the Governor’s plan to build a safer Alaska and combat the state’s growing opioid and heroin epidemic.
“Drug dogs are critical members of law enforcement and help reduce the amount of illicit drugs smuggled into Alaska communities,” said Governor Walker. “This contest gets students involved in our efforts to reduce substance abuse in Alaska, and educates youth about the dangers of drug abuse. I encourage all Alaska sixth-graders to participate in this exciting contest to help name two of our newest K9’s. Our future leaders deserve to live in a safer Alaska.”
Students participating in the K9 naming contest will learn how drug dogs are trained, and about the dangers of using illicit drugs like heroin. Each sixth-grade class can submit one name for each dog, K9A and K9B. The dogs’ names should be one to two syllables, and classes should avoid cute or scary names. Names with Alaska connections might be strong contenders. The deadline to submit names for the K9’s is May 10.
Winning classes will receive acknowledgement from Governor Walker and Lt. Governor Byron Mallott, and a visit from the dog and its handler next fall.
In February, Governor Walker declared Alaska’s opioid epidemic a public health crisis and introduced a number of bills addressing opioid abuse and public safety.
For more information about the K9 naming contest, contact Sharon Fishel with the Department of Education and Early Development at Sharon.fishel@alaska.gov or 907-465-6523.
Source: State of Alaska