Governor Walker Holds Bill Signing and Cabinet Meeting in Bethel

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
BETHEL —Governor Bill Walker today signed legislation to help build a Stronger Alaska, and convened his cabinet in Bethel to discuss rural access and support issues. Governor Walker, Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott, and the Cabinet also hosted a community reception for Bethel residents.
“I’m very pleased Lt. Governor Mallott, our commissioners, and I had the chance to engage with students in Bethel today and hear residents’ concerns,” Governor Walker said. “Convening the Cabinet in Bethel has been a goal of mine, and I thank the community for the warm reception. Hearing from Alaskans across the state keeps us all engaged and grounded, and equips us to continue pulling together for our state.”
House Bill 141, sponsored by Representative Zach Fansler (D-Bethel), authorizes the Alaska Workforce Investment Board to continue making allocations to the Alaska Technical and Vocational Education Program (TVEP) through June 30, 2020. In 2016, ten institutions serving over 10,000 Alaskans received TVEP funding. TVEP programs enhance the accessibility and quality of job training available to Alaskans statewide, and align the training with regional workforce demands.
“House Bill 141 will help strengthen our economies and build a Stronger Alaska by ensuring high-quality job training is available statewide,” said Governor Walker. “I thank Representative Fansler and Senators Mia Costello and Click Bishop for sponsoring and supporting this legislation.”