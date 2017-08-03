Governor Walker Hosts Tokyo Gas Presidents for Meetings in Alaska

- Home
August 3, 2017 JUNEAU—Tokyo Gas President Michiaki Hirose and Tokyo Gas America President Shunjiro Yamashita spent several days in Juneau this week, and held meetings with Governor Bill Walker, Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott and members of the governor’s oil and gas team—Alaska Gasline Development Corporation President Keith Meyer, Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack and Chief Oil and Gas Advisor John Hendrix.
“My team and I were honored to host President Hirose and President Yamashita at the Governor’s House here in Juneau as we discussed the AKLNG project opportunity with the leaders of Tokyo Gas, Alaska’s very first LNG customer,” Governor Walker said. “We are pleased with the recent interest in the Alaska LNG project from China, Korea and Japan.”
Governor Walker and his team first met Tokyo Gas President Hirose in September of 2015, when Governor Walker spoke by invitation at the 4th LNG Producer-Consumer Conference in Tokyo. They also held meetings in November of 2016 in Tokyo.
Tokyo Gas is Japan’s largest distributor of gas, serving more than 11 million customers, and is one of the largest LNG buyers. Alaska’s relationship with Tokyo Gas dates back to October of 1969, when the state sent its first LNG shipment. Those shipments from Nikiski continued for more than 40 years.