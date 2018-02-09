Governor Walker Introduces Legislation to cut Bureaucracy and Red tape

- Home
JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker Thursday introduced four pieces of legislation to remove Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development statutes that do not serve the public and create regulatory confusion. The bills repeal obsolete statutes and help downsize government operations.
“My Administration is taking seriously our commitment to streamline government and find efficiencies, as demonstrated through things like consolidation of state building space, and centralized IT operations,” Governor Walker said. “We continue to look at every way to downsize government, and repealing unnecessary statutes is a way to increase efficiency. I look forward to seeing these bills come across my desk for signature this session.”
The “repealer bills”, as they are commonly known, remove unnecessary DCCED statutes in four areas:
Press link to read the Transmittal letters for the DCCED Repealer Bills.
Source: State of Alaska