Governor Walker Issues Statement Regarding Withdrawal from Paris Agreement

JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker today issued the following statement after the White House’s announcement that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Agreement:
“Alaska is the Unites States’ only Arctic state. In spite of the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris climate accord today, Alaska will continue to work to boost national defense and security measures for our 6,640 miles of Alaskan coastline, increase resilience for Arctic communities, and provide energy leadership for the nation.
“Alaskans know that our landscape is changing at an accelerating pace. We are experiencing social and economic upheaval caused by shrinking sea ice, rising sea level, increasing intensity of storms, and increasing coastal erosion. Alaska communities such as Shishmaref, Kivalina, and Newtok are literally washing into the ocean.
“Erosion threatens remote radar sites essential to maintaining control of U.S. airspace when it is most needed to detect and counter Russian incursions. Melting permafrost imperils military installations in Interior Alaska. Easier maritime and air access to Alaska creates homeland security and defense threats.
“International military interest demonstrates the importance of the Arctic and subarctic in planning our nation’s defense strategies. We stand ready to assist the Trump Administration in achieving the goal of protecting Americans, their communities, and their way of life.” –Governor Bill Walker
Source: State of Alaska
