Governor Walker Joins Bipartisan Call to Work on Healthcare
Governor Walker. Image-State of Alaska
ANCHORAGE —Governor Bill Walker today joined a bipartisan group of U.S. Governors calling for immediate steps to be taken to make healthcare coverage more stable and affordable. The letter to Congressional leadership was signed by eight governors from both sides of the aisle.
“Alaskans face the highest health care costs in the country. Thanks to my team’s out-of-the-box thinking, premiums in the individual market are projected to decrease 20 percent in Alaska. But there’s more work to do.
“That’s why I joined seven other governors in urging Congress to action right away to make health care coverage more stable and affordable. We as governors have pledged to work with our congressional leaders to ensure that the cost is not shifted to states, and that resources and care for our most vulnerable are protected.
“While we work with our federal partners to lower health care costs, I urge all Alaskans to review recommendations set forth in studies mandated by the legislature. The studies have different suggestions for reforming health care in Alaska.
“Building a Stronger Alaska economy begins with healthy Alaskans.” –Governor Bill Walker
The letter to Congressional Leaders can be read here. (PDF)
Source: State of Alaska