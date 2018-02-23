Governor Walker Leads Bipartisan Call to Improve U.S. Health Care System

- Home
WASHINGTON – Governor Bill Walker (I-AK) today joined a bipartisan group of U.S. governors to unveil their framework to help guide future discussions on improving the nation’s health care system. Governor Walker was joined by Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) and Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (D) in unveiling the plan this morning. The blueprint is the culmination of months of engagement and collaboration among the three governors’ offices, and is a first step in transforming the national conversation surrounding health care.
“States play a key role in health care transformation as major purchasers of health care, as chief regulators and administrators, and as catalysts for bringing together diverse stakeholders around a shared vision for improving overall health system performance,” the group wrote. “Governors understand that, while some issues may temporarily divide us, on most issues we can find agreement and act for the good of our states and country.”
The bipartisan blueprint outlines multiple strategies for improving health system performance and lowering costs, informed by a set of key guiding principles and core beliefs. Video of today’s press conference in Washington, D.C. is available here.
Click to view “A Bipartisan Blueprint for Improving our Nation’s Health System Performance”
Source: State of Alaska