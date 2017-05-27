Governor Walker Lowers Alaska Flags for Memorial Day

- Home
ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker ordered all Alaska flags be lowered on Monday, May 29, in honor of Memorial Day. Per U.S. Flag Code and a proclamation from the White House, the United States Flag should also fly at half-staff.
“As we gather with family and friends to enjoy another beautiful Alaska weekend, let us not forget the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our nation, and the freedoms we hold so dear,” Governor Walker said. “Memorial Day is a time to pay tribute to and remember those who died defending freedom, and recognize the current members of our Armed Forces who stand at the ready every day. Donna and I wish all Alaskans a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend, and urge citizens across the state to pause on Monday to remember why Memorial Day was established.”
Memorial Day was first observed in 1868 to remember fallen Civil War soldiers. Since 1971, the last Monday in May has been officially designated as Memorial Day to pay tribute and to honor those who have given their lives in all American wars.
Governor Walker signed an executive proclamation recognizing Monday, May 29, 2017 as Memorial Day in Alaska, and encouraged Alaskans to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers.
Per the White House proclamation and Governor Walker’s order, all flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29. Additionally, the White House proclamation encourages all Americans to observe a National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 pm local time on Memorial Day.