Governor Walker Lowers Alaska Flags in Honor of Fmr. Judge Seaborn J. Buckalew, Jr.

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker Sunday ordered Alaska flags be flown at half-staff in honor of former judge Seaborn J. Buckalew, Jr., who passed away on May 11. He was 96 years old. Judge Buckalew served in the Alaska State and Territorial Legislatures as a Senator and Representative respectively, and was a delegate to the Constitutional Convention.
“Judge Buckalew was a dedicated public servant whose contributions to Alaska are etched in time,” Governor Walker said. “Lt. Governor Byron Mallott and I join countless Alaskans in mourning his passing and extending our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and community.”
A World War II veteran, Judge Buckalew was born in Dallas, Texas, and married his high school sweetheart Marcy Hudel in 1946. After graduating with a J.D. from John B. Stetson University in Florida in 1949, he moved with Marcy to Anchorage after seeing a job offer for an attorney on a bulletin board. Judge Buckalew had a distinguished career in Alaska: in 1950, he was appointed territorial prosecutor, and was named the youngest U.S. Attorney in history when he was appointed to oversee Alaska in 1952. He was elected to serve as a delegate to the Constitutional Convention and the Territorial House of Representatives in 1955, and served one year in the First State Senate in 1959.
Judge Buckalew was a practicing attorney from 1953-1971 before serving as Anchorage District Attorney for two years, and then being appointed to the Anchorage Superior Court by Governor Bill Egan. He retired in 1988. Judge Buckalew is survived by his son, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Governor Walker ordered that Alaska flags be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Monday, May 22. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Tuesday, May 23.