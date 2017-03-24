Governor Walker Lowers Flags in Honor of 1964 Earthquake Victims

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
March 24, 2017 Juneau – Governor Bill Walker this week proclaimed March 27, 2017 as Earthquake Remembrance Day, and ordered all state flags to be lowered in honor of those who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake and ensuing tsunamis.
The 9.2-magnitude Good Friday earthquake is the second-largest in recorded history. It triggered tsunamis up and down the West Coast on March 27, 1964, resulting in the deaths of 130 people. The communities of Anchorage, Seward, Valdez, Cordova, Chenega, and Kodiak were devastated.
“I will never forget the Earthquake of 1964,” Governor Walker said. “Our small town of Valdez lost over 30 friends and neighbors. Alaskans pulled together to bury our loved ones, rebuild our communities, and forge a path forward for our state. This historic demonstration of the true spirit of the Last frontier provides an enduring and inspiring example to us today. I encourage all Alaskans to be sure their emergency plans and kits are prepared for any future natural disasters.”
Governor Walker ordered all state flags be lowered to half-staff on Monday, March 27, in honor of those lives lost during the 1964 earthquake. Flags should return to full-staff on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Governor Walker’s 1964 Alaskan Earthquake Remembrance Day proclamation.
Source:State of Alaska