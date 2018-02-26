Governor Walker Lowers Flags in Honor of Former House Speaker Joe Hayes

- Home
February 26, 2018 JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker today ordered all Alaska state flags to be flown at half-staff beginning Tuesday, February 27, 2018 in honor of former House Speaker Joe Hayes who passed away February 16, 2018 at the age of 88. Speaker Hayes served in the Alaska State House from 1977 to 1984 and as Speaker of the House from 1981 to 1984.
Speaker Hayes graduated from Anchorage High School, attended the University of Washington and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, and later graduated from the University of Alaska with a Master of Science in Engineering Management.
He traveled the Alaska Highway with his family in June of 1946, among some of the first civilians to travel the route. Speaker Hayes was an avid bush pilot who traveled across Alaska by plane and he could often be found of the waters of Alaska as an enthusiastic fisherman.
“Joe Hayes was a gentleman among gentlemen: he always sought out the good and believed in compromise,” Governor Walker said. “This belief in compromise led to the formation of a coalition majority in the Alaska State House, which allowed legislators from across the aisle to work together for the benefit of all Alaskans. Donna, Byron, Toni and I extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and community.”
Governor Walker ordered that Alaska flags be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Thursday, March 1, 2018.