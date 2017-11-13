Governor Walker Lowers Flags in Honor of Former Representative Dr. Joshua Wright

- Home
JUNEAU — Governor Bill Walker Sunday ordered all Alaska state flags be flown at half-staff beginning Monday in honor of former Alaska State Representative Dr. Joshua Wright, who passed away on November 2 at the age of 88. Dr. Wright served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 1970-1972.
“Dr. Wright led a life of professionalism, leadership, and commitment to community, and Alaska is a better state because of his service,” Governor Walker said. “Lt. Governor Mallott, Donna, Toni, and I extend our sincerest condolences to his family and community, and join them in mourning the loss of a great Alaskan.”
Dr. Wright was born in Georgetown, South Carolina on August 6, 1929. He graduated from Howard University with a B.S. in Zoology and minor in Chemistry, and received a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Howard University’s College of Dentistry. He served as a staff dentist at the Public Health Service Hospital in Mt. Edgecombe before relocating to Anchorage in 1958 with his wife, Lillie, where he practiced dentistry for 55 years. He retired in 2013. Prior to serving in the House of Representatives, he served on the Anchorage School Board. He also served two years as the President of the Alaska Dental Society. Dr. Wright is survived by his wife, three children, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Governor Walker ordered that Alaska flags be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Monday, November 13. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Wednesday, November 15.
Source: State of Alaska