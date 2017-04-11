Governor Walker Lowers Flags in Honor of Former Senate President Jan Faiks

- Home
JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker ordered all Alaska flags be lowered today in honor of former Senate President Jan Faiks, who passed away on Monday after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Faiks served in the Alaska Senate from 1983 to 1990, and was Senate President from 1987 to 1988.
Born in Long Island, New York, Faiks was an Anchorage business owner and former educator in the Anchorage School District. As the Senate President, she was the first woman in U.S. history to serve as presiding officer of a state legislative body. In addition to her time in the legislature, Faiks served on the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and was involved in the Alaska World Affairs Council and the Resource Development Council.
“Sen. Faiks was a dedicated public servant who committed a great portion of her life to improving our state,” said Governor Walker. “I send my condolences to her husband Lloyd and their entire family during this time of loss. Jan touched the lives of so many Alaskans. Her family can take great pride in the contributions she made to our state.”
Governor Walker ordered all Alaska flags to be lowered on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in honor of former Sen. Jan Faiks. Flags should return to full-staff on Friday, April 14, 2017.