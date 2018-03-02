Governor Walker Lowers Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Reverend Billy Graham

Mar 2, 2018.
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump honor the late Reverend Billy Graham. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker Thursday ordered Alaska and U.S. Flags be lowered today, Friday March 2nd, to half-staff in memory of Reverend Billy Graham. The Governor’s order follows a directive from the White House lowering all U.S. Flags to half-staff. 

“Billy Graham’s faith and legacy touched millions around the world, including many here in Alaska,” Governor Walker said. “First Lady Donna Walker and I continue to be inspired by his work, his spiritual journey, and his devotion to his fellow man.”  

Per Governor Walker’s order and the proclamation from the White House, all U.S. and Alaska flags should be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on March 2, 2018. All flags should return to full staff at sunset on Friday, March 2. 

