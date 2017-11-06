Governor Walker Lowers Flags to Honor Victims of Sutherland Springs, Texas Shooting
November 6, 2017 JUNEAU — Governor Bill Walker today ordered all Alaska state flags be flown at half-staff immediately as the nation mourns the loss of life in the tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 5. The directive coincides with a proclamation from the White House ordering U.S. flags to half-staff as a mark of respect and mourning for the victims and their families.
“This tragedy is heartbreaking,” Governor Walker said. “Donna and my sincerest prayers and condolences are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”
Per the President’s proclamation and Governor Walker’s order, all United States and Alaska flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately. All flags should return to full staff at sunset on Thursday, November 9.