Governor Walker Lowers State Flags to Honor Former State Representative Bill Miles

ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker, on Wednesday ordered all Alaska flags be lowered in honor of former Representative Bill Miles, who passed away in Treasure Island, Florida on Friday, April 14th at the age of 73. Representative Miles served in the Alaska Legislature from 1977-1980.
“Representative Miles was a passionate advocate for our state. His love of the outdoors and commitment to public service truly embody what it means to be Alaskan,” Governor Walker said. “Lt. Governor Mallott and I extend our sincerest condolences to the Miles Family, and those across the state who knew and admired Representative Miles.”
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Representative Miles attended the University of Notre Dame, and graduated with a degree in Journalism/Communications in 1965. Prior to being elected to the Alaska Legislature, he served as a legislative assistant, and as executive director of the Alaska State Housing Authority. Following his time in the legislature, he spent over a decade as a lobbyist. In his spare time, Representative Miles enjoyed boxing, writing and fishing. He is survived by his partner, Margaret Morse; and his older brother, Ret. Priest Michael Miles.
Governor Walker ordered all Alaska flags to be lowered on Thursday, April 20 in honor of the late Representative Miles. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Friday, April 21.