Governor Walker Meets with South Korean President Moon

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Governor Bill Walker met in Washington, D.C., Wednesday with Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in to discuss ways to deepen the strong trade partnership between the State of Alaska and South Korea. Governor Walker attended the meeting with President Moon—after the Governor participated in President Donald Trump’s energy roundtable discussions at the White House.
Governor Walker explained to President Moon and his team the numerous ways an Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project could mutually benefit both Alaska and Korea.
“South Korea has one of the longest-running trade partnerships with Alaska, so it was an honor to discuss opportunities to deepen those ties with newly-elected President Moon,” Governor Walker said.
“Korea has been one of the largest consumers of Alaska’s coal, timber, and fish. President Moon said he would like to add LNG to the list of imports, and offered his government’s support of the AKLNG project. I was pleased to hear President Moon say LNG will play a very important role in helping Korea combat climate change. I also told President Moon that, during my meeting at the White House, President Trump had expressed deep support for the export of LNG from the United States to Asia, including Alaska’s LNG.”
Source: State of Alaska