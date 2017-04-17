Governor Walker Meets with Vice President Pence in Anchorage

- Home
ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker met with Vice President Mike Pence in Anchorage Saturday to discuss Alaska’s significant trade relations in Asia, and highlight further opportunities to develop the state’s natural resources for both foreign and domestic use. The meeting took place during a refueling stop on the Vice President’s trip to the Asia Pacific. Governor Walker was joined by Alaska Gasline Development Corporation President Keith Meyer.
“Today I had the opportunity to meet with Vice President Pence and give him an update on our meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week,” said Governor Walker. “Alaska has significant trade relationships with countries like China, Korea, and Japan. This meeting was an opportunity to highlight the work Alaska is already doing in the Asia Pacific, and ways to further market our natural resources in the region. There is great potential in our oil and gas, fish, tourism, and mineral resource industries, and we look forward to working with the Trump Administration to maximize that potential.”
In addition to natural resource development, the Governor and Vice President also talked about Alaska’s strategic location for military operations in the Asia Pacific. Governor Walker thanked Vice President Pence for the Army’s recent decision to keep the 4-25 Infantry Brigade Combat team at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson. Governor Walker also discussed with Vice President Pence the importance of the Essential Air Service program to Alaska.
Source: State of Alaska