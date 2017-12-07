Governor Walker Orders Flags Lowered for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

- Home
JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker Wednesday ordered all state flags to be lowered on Thursday in remembrance of the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, and to honor the individuals who died as a result.
December 7, 2017 marks the 76th anniversary of the military assault that took place at the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, claiming the lives of over 2,400 soldiers and citizens, injuring over 1,000 additional people, and causing the destruction of 20 American naval vessels – including eight battleships of the U.S. Pacific Fleet – and over 300 airplanes.
On day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared December 7, 1941 as “a date that will live in infamy,” and it has stood as a solemn day of tribute ever since.
“I encourage all Alaskans to pause in remembrance of those whose lives were lost, and to pay homage to those who have served or currently serve in our nation’s military,” Governor Bill Walker said. “Reflecting on the loss and devastation of that day serves as a vivid reminder of the exceptional service and selfless sacrifice our armed service people make every day; risking their lives to shield our nation from harm, and preserving our founding principles and liberties.”
Per U.S. Flag Code, all U.S. and Alaska flags at federal, state, and public facilities should be flown at half-staff at sunrise on Thursday, December 7. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on the same day.