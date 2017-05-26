Governor Walker Orders Increased Enforcement on Dangerous Roads

May 26, 2017.
Image-DOT

Image-DOT

ANCHORAGE– As part of the Walker-Mallott administration’s efforts to build a Safer Alaska, Governor Bill Walker today directed state troopers to increase enforcement along safety corridors, like Seward Highway and Knik Goose Bay Road, starting this weekend. Additional radar speed signs will also be posted to remind Alaskans to drive and bike safely.

“This beefed-up holiday enforcement is the first step toward making our roads safer,” Governor Walker said. “As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, I urge Alaskans to prioritize safety. Designate a sober driver, pull over to rest if you’re tired and make sure everyone is wearing a seat belt. I thank our hardworking law enforcement officers and transportation crews for ensuring that thousands of motorists get to their destinations safely.”

The additional steps toward enhanced safety include:

  • Partnership between the Alaska State Troopers (AST) and Anchorage Police Department on traffic enforcement along the Seward Highway safety corridor.
  • Partnership between AST and Wasilla Police Department on extra patrols along Knik Goose Bay Road and Parks Highway safety corridors.
  • Deployment of aerial assets to assist with patrols.
  • Increased AST patrols on the Kenai Peninsula, concentrated on the Sterling Highway Safety Corridor. 
  • Extra Fairbanks AST patrols working overtime throughout the holiday weekend focusing on highway traffic enforcement.

Troopers will also conduct their annual Click It or Ticket enforcement efforts during this time. Funding for increased enforcement was provided in part by federal grants distributed through the Alaska Highway Safety Office. Do not hesitate to Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI). Call 911 to make a REDDI report.


Related Articles:

Alaska Leaders Seek to Improve Justice System Alaska's Governor Walker signs Senate Bill 165 today. Image-State of AlaskaGovernor Walker Signs Bill Improving Public Health and Safety Governor Bill Walker. Image-State of AlaskaGovernor Walker Applauds Adoption of Alaska Code of Military Justice Walker-Mallott Administration Releases Fiscal Year 2018 Budget