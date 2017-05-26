Governor Walker Orders Increased Enforcement on Dangerous Roads

- Home
ANCHORAGE– As part of the Walker-Mallott administration’s efforts to build a Safer Alaska, Governor Bill Walker today directed state troopers to increase enforcement along safety corridors, like Seward Highway and Knik Goose Bay Road, starting this weekend. Additional radar speed signs will also be posted to remind Alaskans to drive and bike safely.
“This beefed-up holiday enforcement is the first step toward making our roads safer,” Governor Walker said. “As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, I urge Alaskans to prioritize safety. Designate a sober driver, pull over to rest if you’re tired and make sure everyone is wearing a seat belt. I thank our hardworking law enforcement officers and transportation crews for ensuring that thousands of motorists get to their destinations safely.”
The additional steps toward enhanced safety include:
Troopers will also conduct their annual Click It or Ticket enforcement efforts during this time. Funding for increased enforcement was provided in part by federal grants distributed through the Alaska Highway Safety Office. Do not hesitate to Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI). Call 911 to make a REDDI report.