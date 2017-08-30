Governor Walker Proclaims September Aviation Appreciation Month

- Home
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – Governor Bill Walker has issued a proclamation declaring September 2017 Aviation Appreciation Month, recognizing the importance of aviation in the State of Alaska.
“Aviation is the primary statewide means of access and connection for eighty-two percent of Alaska’s communities not connected to the contiguous road system,” said Walker. “Alaska is home to 749 registered airports and seaplane bases, supporting 9,346 registered aircraft utilized by 7,853 active pilots.”
“The State of Alaska plays a major part in aviation operating 242 airports throughout the state. The International Airports have a combined annual payroll of nearly $1 billion and generate over 15,000 jobs in Anchorage, and over 1,900 jobs in Fairbanks,” said John Binder, Deputy Commissioner of Alaska’s Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (ADOT&PF).
ADOT&PF joins with other aviation organizations such as the Alaska Air Carriers Association, Alaska Airmen Association, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Federal Aviation Administration, and Alliance for Aviation Across America to thank Governor Walker for his recognition of the significance of aviation in Alaska.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 242 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, more than 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
© 2017, ↑ Alaska Native News
