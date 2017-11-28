Governor Walker Signs Senate Bill 54 into Law

- Home
On Monday, Alaska’s Governor Bill Walker signed Senate Bill 54, a bill that provides law enforcement with more tools to aid with enforcement.
In a statement, Governor Walker said, “The passage of SB 54 helps to build a Safer Alaska,” Governor Walker said. “While some portions of the legislation may need to be addressed by the court system, this law is an important first step in returning some important tools to the law enforcement community.”
The bill included sentencing revisions to a number of crimes, including:
Alaska’s Speaker of the House released a statement following the governor’s signing of the bill:
“Senate Bill 54 does many good things, including toughening up penalties for theft and other crimes that are making Alaskans feels less safe in their homes and businesses. The bill gives law enforcement many of the tools they asked for to respond to the current crime-wave, and it sends a clear message that criminal behavior in Alaska will not go unpunished,” said Rep. Edgmon. “I, like many of my colleagues, am troubled by the bill’s Constitutional issue, which the Legislature could have remedied had the Senate been willing to convene a conference committee. We now hope that the court system will be able to address the issue as quickly as possible without the need for another crime bill in the next legislative session.”
Many of the provisions went into effect immediately upon signing.
The Department of Law’s review of the bill can be read here.