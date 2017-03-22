Governor Walker Thanks Legislature for Helping Build a Safer Alaska

- Home
JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker thanked the Alaska Legislature for taking a crucial step to build a safer Alaska by passing Senate Bill 91, which extends the State’s Chief Medical Officer’s authority to distribute the life-saving drug naloxone statewide. Governor Walker signed the bill this afternoon from his office in Juneau.
“This is the first bill I have signed into law from the 30th Alaska Legislature, and I am grateful legislators have joined me in prioritizing such a critical issue,” Governor Walker said. “We are saving lives with this law. If administered in time, naloxone gives overdose victims a chance to survive, ultimately reducing the number of untimely deaths caused by opioid and heroin addiction. While there is still a great deal of work needed to combat this epidemic, this legislation will provide first-responders and community organizations across the state with greater access to naloxone.”
Introduced by Governor Walker, SB 91 is a part of the Governor’s plan to build a safer Alaska. It allows the state to use federal funds to assist with the distribution of naloxone, and gives the Chief Medical Officer greater authority to distribute the drug statewide.
