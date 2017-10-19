Governors Urge Congress To Pass Bipartisan Stabilization Bill

- Home
(Anchorage, AK) – Yesterday, a group of bipartisan governors sent a letter to Congressional leadership voicing their support of the Murray-Alexander bill to stabilize the insurance market and fund cost-sharing reduction payments.
Alaska Governor Bill Walker joined Governors John Hickenlooper (D), John Kasich (R), Tom Wolf (D), Brian Sandoval (R), Terry McAuliffe (D), Charlie Baker (R), Steve Bullock (D), Phil Scott (R), and John Bel Edwards (D) in signing the letter to Congress.
The letter reads: “We urge Congress to quickly pass legislation to stabilize our private health insurance markets and make quality health insurance more available and affordable. Senators Alexander and Murray have negotiated in good faith and developed a bipartisan agreement that will help achieve these goals. Their legislation deserves a vote by the House and Senate.”
The governors specifically noted the importance of funding cost-sharing reduction payments, so as not to leave states “scrambling to develop solutions to stabilize their insurance markets.”
The full letter can be found here.
“We urge Congress to work with states to make reforms that will preserve and expand gains in coverage, while controlling costs for consumers. Earlier this year, Governors from both sides laid out a framework to help stabilize the individual markets. We are encouraged that the Senators’ agreement contains many of the elements that Governors identified as important to stabilizing the market, providing choice for consumers and making insurance more affordable.”