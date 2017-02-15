Grant Aviation Accident Closes Dutch Harbor Runway

Alaska Native News Feb 15, 2017.

The Dutch Harbor Airport’s runway was closed for about four hours on Monday after an aircraft accident there on Monday afternoon.

According to the report, a Grant Aviation Super King Air 8200 that was returning from Akun Island that afternoon, landed on the runway without landing gear.

The Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified of the crash at 1:30 pm, and they, along with the Department of Transportation and troopers, responded to the scene at the Tom Madson Airport.

There were three persons on the aircraft, the pilot and two passengers, who were not identified in the report. None of the trio suffered any injuries and declined medicval attention.

The extent of the damage has not been determined.

The runway was back open for operations at 5 pm Monday.





