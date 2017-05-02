Grant Aviation pilot Perishes in Crash Near Perryville

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Dillingham-based Alaska State Troopers report that a Grant Aviation pilot died in a plane crash on a mountainside between Perryville and Chignik Lake on Monday.
Troopers say that they were notified at 3:40 pm of the crash of Grant Aviation’s Cessna 208B Caravan aircraft, two and a half hours after the aircraft’s Emergency Locator Beacon was activated.
The U.S. Coast Guard at Airstation Kodiak, launched a Jayhawk helicopter to respond to the scene, Upon arrival, a rescue swimmer was lowered to the steep mountainside and determined that the pilot and only occupant, 54-year-old Gabriele Cianetti, had perished in the crash.
Recovery efforts are continuing today.
Cianetti’s next of kin have been notified of his death.