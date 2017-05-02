Grant Aviation pilot Perishes in Crash Near Perryville

Alaska Native News May 2, 2017.

Dillingham-based Alaska State Troopers report that a Grant Aviation pilot died in a plane crash on a mountainside between Perryville and Chignik Lake on Monday.

Troopers say that they were notified at 3:40 pm of the crash of Grant Aviation’s Cessna 208B Caravan aircraft, two and a half hours after the aircraft’s Emergency Locator Beacon was activated.

The U.S. Coast Guard at Airstation Kodiak, launched a Jayhawk helicopter to respond to the scene, Upon arrival, a rescue swimmer was lowered to the steep mountainside and determined that the pilot and only occupant, 54-year-old Gabriele Cianetti, had perished in the crash.

Recovery efforts are continuing today.

Cianetti’s next of kin have been notified of his death.





