Grant Aviation pilot Perishes in Crash Near Perryville

Alaska Native News May 2, 2017.
54-year-old Gabriele Cianetti, a Grant Aviation pilot died in a plane crash outside of Perryville on Monday. Image-FB Profile

54-year-old Gabriele Cianetti, a Grant Aviation pilot died in a plane crash outside of Perryville on Monday. Image-FB Profile

Dillingham-based Alaska State Troopers report that a Grant Aviation pilot died in a plane crash on a mountainside between Perryville and Chignik Lake on Monday.

Troopers say that they were notified at 3:40 pm of the crash of Grant Aviation’s Cessna 208B Caravan aircraft, two and a half hours after the aircraft’s Emergency Locator Beacon was activated.

The U.S. Coast Guard at Airstation Kodiak, launched a Jayhawk helicopter to respond to the scene, Upon arrival, a rescue swimmer was lowered to the steep mountainside and determined that the pilot and only occupant, 54-year-old Gabriele Cianetti, had perished in the crash.

Recovery efforts are continuing today.

Cianetti’s next of kin have been notified of his death.


Related Articles:

Location of Togiak. Image-Google MapsThree Togiak Hunters Die in Vessel Capsize on Return Home A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew transfers two plane crash survivors to emergency medical personnel at Air Station Kodiak. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. John Rauschenberger.Aircraft Crashes Southwest of Pilot Point, Pilot, Passenger Survive Map showing Francois Guenot's starting location, area last seen, location of his kayak and belongings and possible destination. Click for larger image.Search Suspended for Missing French National Francois Guenot The ramins of Washington man, Tyler Jones were found on Saturday after he jumped off of the John O'Connell Bridge in Sitka on Friday night. Image-Public DomainCoast Guard Finds, Retrieves Body of Man Who Jumped from Sitka Bridge