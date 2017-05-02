Grayling Man Arrested on Felony Furnishing Charges

Alaska Native News May 2, 2017.

A Grayling man was arrested for Felony Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor on Monday for an incident that occurred late last month.

It was on April 25th, that Aniak-based troopers received a report that Grayling man, 25-year-old Douglas Deacon had furnished alcohol to a minor in that community. Grayling is a local option community and so the alcohol charges were increased to a felony.

It was also found that Deacon was on probation and was not allowed to consume alcohol, and so was in violation of his probation.

Troopers were unable to contact Deacon as he eluded AST, and so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Deacon was located and arrested on Monday morning. He was transported to Bethel, where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center with is bail set at $2,000.





