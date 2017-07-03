Grayling Woman Arrested on Attempted Arson Charges after Setting Propane Tank on Fire

Alaska Native News Jul 3, 2017.

A Grayling woman was arrested on multiple charges after litghting afire a propane tank outside of a Grayling residence on June 23rd, the trooper dispatch revealed on Monday.

According to the report, 25-year-old Tiffany Ann Maillelle was arrested by Aniak-based troopers on June 23rd, following a report of Attempted Arson. Troopers say Maillelle set fire to a propane tank in an attempt to burn down a house with to people inside.

She successfully set the tank ablaze, but the firre was extinguished by one of the occupants of the home.

Troopers conducted aan investigation, and found that Maillelle had also assaulted the female occupant of the home just prior to setting the tank afire.

Maillelle was placed under arrest and transported to Bethel, where she was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correcctional Center on charges of Attempted Arson II, Assault III x2, and Assault IV x4.





