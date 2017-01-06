Gunman Opens Fire at Ft Lauderdale Airport, Five Dead, Eight Injured

Alaska Native News Jan 6, 2017.

At least five people were killed and another eight injured, when a shooter opened fire in the baggage area in terminal two of the Fort Lauderdale Airport this morning.

The shooter, who has been tentatively identified as Esteban Santiago according to a military ID found on his person, was wounded and taken into custody by police within a minute of the shooting incident, after his clip was empty, reports say.

As shots rang out at the terminal travelers streamed from the airport, running from the area and onto the tarmac.





The initial incident was broadcast to the public when former White House Press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted, “I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”

The governor of Florida, Rick Scott is on his way to the airport to be briefed by police.

According to several sources, the gunman did not say anything as he pulled out his weapon, that appeared to be a 9mm, and opened fire. His attack lasted for several minutes as he shot at people, even shooting people that were already down.

The airport was temporarily closed down as police swept the area looking for more possible suspects.





