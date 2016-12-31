Happy New Year!

- Home
The New Year is once again upon us and hundreds of millions will come out to enjoy the celebration that the evening and day brings. Fireworks fill the sky, and resolutions of things we wish to change or do are planned in abandon.
January 1st brings a new start and with it a clean slate in many celebrant’s lives. But, even though civilization has celebrated the new year for over 4,ooo years, it has had different dates and celebrations.
For instance, the first celebrations of New Years began in March rather than January, as many in the world have chosen to celebrate today. In Babylon, Babylonians celebrated the new year following the vernal equinox in late March, when daylight and darkness were equal. The new year’s celebration would continue in this manner for approximately 2,000 years.
Even in the earlier years of the Roman empire, New Year was celebrated on March 1. But, in 153 B.C., two more months were added, January and February, and the new year was established for a time as January 1, which was the beginning of the civil year, when officials would begin their one-year tenure. But, the new year’s celebration continued to be observed by some on March 1.
January 1 would become the official new year when the Julian calendar was introduced by Julius Caesar in 46 B.C. January 1 would remain the official new year in the western world until 567, but was then abolished by the Council of Tours, and the new year would have various dates from December 25th, to March 1, the Feast of Annunciation, to March 25th, or Easter.
In 1582, with the Gregorian calendar now established, New Year would once again be set to January 1. But, the English did not adopt this calendar until 1752, and so, along with the colonies in the new world, they continued to celebrate New Year in March.
From that time, the western world has celebrated New Year on the traditional date we know today. This, with the exception of Pembrokeshire, Wales, where they continue to celebrate on January 13th, basing their new year on the Julian calendar.
Other countries of the world also celebrate on different dates. For instance, in Africa, New Year is celebrated on September 11, in Cambodia and Thailand and many other Asian countries, New Year falls on April 13th or 14th, in China and Vietnam, it falls between January 20th to February 20th.
Today in America, celebrations begin before midnight on December 31st, as celebrants wait for midnight to ring in the New Year. The following day, January 1, the day will be filled with parades, football games, concerts, traditional meals and other forms of entertainment in our homes. The annual dip in frigid waters also happens on this day by the Polar Bear Club.
Russian Orthodox churches, prevalent in Alaska, celebrate Russian New Year on January 14th, and so many Alaskans have two new year celebrations two weeks apart.
No matter how you choose to celebrate New Year, we urge you to celebrate it safely, and to enjoy it with family and friends.
From the Alaska Native News to you, have a Happy New Year!