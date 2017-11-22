Happy Thanksgiving to Our Readers Everywhere!

- Home
The Alaska Native News extends our wishes and hopes that all will have a Happy Thanksgiving regardless of religious, cultural or secular beliefs.
May each and everyone find the joy and comfort from the gathering of friends, and family, that each and everyone deserves.