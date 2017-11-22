Widgetized Section

Happy Thanksgiving to Our Readers Everywhere!

Alaska Native News Nov 22, 2017.
This 1917 painting for The “Country Gentleman” cover is called “Cousin Reginald Catches Thanksgiving Turkey.” Norman Rockwell was from New York City, but, enjoyed painting country life. He created this character, Cousin Reginald, as a “city slicker” who was always falling victim to his country counterparts.

 

The Alaska Native News extends our wishes and hopes that all will have a Happy Thanksgiving regardless of religious, cultural or secular beliefs.

May each and everyone find the joy and comfort from the gathering of friends, and family, that each and everyone deserves.

  • wisegirlz

    Beautiful <3

  • meatloafer

    A Happy Thanksgiving to the AK Native News.