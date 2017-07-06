Hash Oil Explosion Knocks Apartment Building off Foundation on Folker Street

Alaska Native News Jul 6, 2017.

An explosion at approximately 10:30 am on Saturday has been blamed on hashish production the Anchorage Police report.

Reports of a large explosion came in to APD on Saturday morning at an apartment building on the 4500-block of Folker Street, south of Tudor Road, and officers arrived to find that an apartment at that location had its windows and door blown out. The structure had the side bowed out and it was found that the building had been knocked off of its foundation.

Although there were no signs of fire, debris and glass was scattered throughout the area.

The apartment resident admitted to police that he had been making butane hash oil when the explosion occurred. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Even though investigators had a search warrant for the residence, they were unable to enter the structure for two days because of the structural damage. On Monday, a front end loader was brought in and used to shore up the side of the building so that investigators could make entry. When they did, they discovered cannabis plants and paraphernalia.

No arrests have yet been made.





