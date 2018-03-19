Hatcher Pass Road Closed Due to Avalanche

Alaska Native News Mar 19, 2018.

An avalanche of natural origins occurred on Hatcher Pass Road came across the roadway at mile 15.5 near Archangel at 8:30 am and the road was closed at approximately 9 am and will remain closed for the next 24 hours as avalanche specialists assess the area.

Through last night, approximately 11 inches of snow has fallen and additional natural avalanches are likely, and human-triggered avalanches are very likely. More snow is likely throughout the day.

Everyone is urged not to access the area, drive or ski up the road run. High avalanche conditions are likely at all elevations.

Travelers can expect large avalanches in many areas or large avalanches in specific areas.

Snow depth in Hatcher pass was recorded at the 8-foot mark at 9:48 am.





