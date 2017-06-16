Widgetized Section

Health Care Polling in Alaska DT: June 16, 2017

Public Policy Polling (PPP) conducted three polls in states of critically important Senate Republicans who are deciding votes in whether their health care repeal passes. The polling in Alaska shows how incredibly toxic the health care repeal plan is in these states and the public rejection of key elements of the bill and the way they’re going about passing it.

First, the health care repeal plan known as the American Health Care Act is deeply unpopular. We have seen this in national polling but now have it confirmed in these three states of critically important Senators.

  • In Alaska: only 29% of voters approve of AHCA, with only 17% approval among independents and only 59% approval among Trump voters.

More importantly, voters aren’t just opposed to the health care repeal bill, they are going to vote over it. In Alaska, 49% of people said Senator Murkowski supporting a bill like this would make them less likely to support her.

While their repeal bill is widely opposed, the way they’re forcing it through is making the backlash even worse. There is deep and intensive outrage about the secret, closed-door, Republicans-only approach that the Senate is taking to repealing health care.

  • On passing the bill without any public hearings: 60% of voters in Alaska have very serious concerns, including 69% of independents.
  • On passing the bill without bipartisan support: 52% of voters in Alaska have very serious concerns, including 63% of independents.
  • On not having time to read and understand the bill: 62% of voters in Alaska have very serious concerns, including 71% of independents.

Concerns about the way Republicans are rushing this secret bill through the Senate aren’t only with Democrats or independents – they’re with Trump voters too.

Among Alaska Trump Voters: 57% have either very serious or somewhat serious concerns about the lack of public hearings, and 52% have either very serious or somewhat serious concerns about lacking time to read and understand the bill.

And, as we have consistently seen throughout the health care repeal debate this year, voters are overwhelmingly opposed to the key elements of what these plans would do.

On ending Medicaid expansion and cutting Medicaid:

  • 61% of Alaska voters voters have very serious concerns, including 69% of independents and even 29% of Trump voters;

On ending the guarantee of some basic services – known as the  essential health benefits:

  • 62% of Alaska voters have very serious concerns, including 71% of independents and even 34% of Trump voters;

On the fact that repeal bills will raise costs and include the age tax:

  • 67% of Alaska voters have very serious concerns, including 77% of independents and even 39% of Trump voters;

On the tax break that are part of the plan:

  • 67% of Alaska voters have very serious concerns, including 74% of independents and even 39% of Trump voters

 

METHODOLOGY

Public Policy Polling surveyed 963 voters in Alaska from June 13 – 14.  80% of participants, selected through a listed based sample, responded via phone while 20% of respondents who did not have landlines conducted the survey over the internet through an opt-in internet panel.

