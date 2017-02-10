#HeartMonth #WinterBikeToWorkDay
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing over 610,000 people and accounting for 1 in 4 deaths. Research has shown that people who bike regularly for work or play may have a lower risk of heart disease. Active commuting is not only good for your health, but it is also environmentally and economically friendly.
February marks American Heart Month. Join us in celebrating Heart Health Month by committing to riding your bike to work or school on Friday, February 10th — Winter Bike to Work Day.
Wear red to raise awareness about heart disease in Alaska!
To sign up, visit: winterbiketoworkday.org/home2017
For more information on heart disease and stroke prevention, email heart@alaska.gov.
For more information on worksite wellness initiatives, email octavia.chambers@alaska.gov.