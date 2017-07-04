Heavy Seas Ground Four Salmon-Laden Drift-Netters in Nushagak Bay

Alaska Native News Jul 4, 2017.

Inclement weather and heavy seas drove four fishing boats, laden with fish, aground in Bristol Bay in different parts of Nushagak Bay on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the grounding of the partially submerged vessels on Monday. Good Samaritan vessels were able to extract all captains and crews.

The incidents occurred after a week of weak salmon harvests, and with the weather came the fish, and the poor luck of four drift-netters.

One vessel, the f/v Ketok, was found to be leaking diesel after grounding and almost sinking. As a precautionary measure, a nearby cannery suspended the buying of fish in the area.





