Hiker Airlifted from Crow Creek Trail after Activating SPOT Beacon

Alaska Native News Jun 22, 2018.

AST located and rescued a female hiker from the Crow Creek area after she activated a SPOT beacon late Wednesday afternoon, troopers reported on the trooper dispatch.

According to the report, 21-year-old Amelia Milling, who was hiking the Crow Creek Trail from Girdwood to Eagle River had gotten wet and ill while trying to cross a river at that location. Wet and ill but otherwise suffering no injuries, Milling activated her SPOT beacon at just before 5 pm.

Utilizing the GPS information from the device, a Department of Public Safety helicopter was dispatched to the location nine miles south of the Eagle River Nature Center.

After being picked up, she was taken to Anchorage where an ambulance was waiting to transport her to the hospital.