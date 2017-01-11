Hiland Mountain Inmate Dies Tuesday after Friday Suicide Attempt

Alaska Native News Jan 11, 2017.

A 22-year-old woman, who attempted to commit suicide on Friday afternoon while incarcerated at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center, has died at the Alaska Regional Hospital at 4:02 pm on Tuesday, it was reported Alaska’s Department of Corrections.

22-year-old Nina Amigale Alexie, was discovered unresponsive in her cell on Friday, and life-saving measures were immediately administered. She was transported to the hospital, where she remained until her death yesterday.

Alexie had been incarcerated since her arrest on Murder charges in July in connection with the death of her four-month-old daughter, Amigale. The incident occurred at Safe Haven, a transitional housing facility for the homeless. Alexie, her boyfriend and daughter were housed there at the time of Alexie’s daughter’s death.

Although Alexie pleaded not guilty to the murder charges, she did tell police that she had stuffed a knitted cap into the crying baby’s mouth to stifle her cries.

Alexie’s death marks the first in-custody death of the years for the DOC.





