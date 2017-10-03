Hiram Ducasse Sentenced to 20 Years for Heroin Distribution

Alaska Native News Oct 3, 2017.

The Department of Justice’s Acting U.S. Attorney announced that U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason sentenced 27-year-old Hiram Luis Ducasse to 20 years in prison and six years of supervised release on Monday.

The sentence was the result of a guilty plea submitted in court on June 20th to charges of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, and Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute.

Ducasse was responsible for the death of Michael Chandler, when he sold Chandler a half a gram of Heroin in the parking lot of a Wasilla gas station on November 30th. Chandler was found dead from a Heroin overdose in bed at his father’s house the next day.

It was on December 2nd that Ducasse admitted during a recorded phone conversation that he had sold the Heroin to Chandler. During the conversation, he stated that he had not altered the Heroin in any way and had sold it as-is to Chandler and “didn’t want anything to come back on me.”





When investigators searched Ducasse’s home, they “found distributable amounts of heroin, $8000, a firearm, and packaging materials that included small purple glassine baggies imprinted with black spiders, identical to the baggie that Ducasse sold to Chalender.

At the time of Chandler’s death, Duccasse was already on felony probation for a separate felony drug conviction. He had been arrested at the very same gas station in 2014.