Holiday Enforcement Campaign Complete

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers are partially through their enhanced enforcement patrols for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.
From the time period of Dec. 14, 2016 thru Jan. 2, 2017, Troopers contacts included:
Please do your part in keeping our roadways safe by not driving impaired. Additionally, don’t hesitate to make a REDDI report by calling 911! (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately).