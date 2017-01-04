Holiday Enforcement Campaign Complete

Jan 4, 2017.

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers are partially through their enhanced enforcement patrols for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign. 

From the time period of Dec. 14, 2016 thru Jan. 2, 2017, Troopers contacts included:

  • 48 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 2 felony DUI Arrests
  • 37 drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.
  • 92 REDDIs reported with 34 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI
  • 218 damage only crashes 22 injury crashes and 2 fatal collisions were investigated by troopers
  • Of the 1175 citations issued, 320 were issued for speeding and 23 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations

Please do your part in keeping our roadways safe by not driving impaired. Additionally, don’t hesitate to make a REDDI report by calling 911! (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately).