Holy Cross Man Chases Tribal Police Officer with Hatchet

Alaska Native News Apr 17, 2017.

On Friday afternoon the Holy Cross Tribal Police called in to troopers to report a case where several assaults had taken place, the trooper dispatch revealed on Monday morning.

Troopers say that the Tribal police called in at 3:37 pm on Friday to report that they had gone to a residence in Holy Cross in reference to a disturbance, and found that 22-year-old Dino Peters had assaulted two family members as well as “placed an infant child in danger recklessly.”

When the tribal police responded to the residence, they report that the officer was assaulted and then chased with a hatchet. Community members came to the officer’s assistance and helped to apprehend and arrest Peters.

Troopers later responded to the southwest Alaska community and transported Peters to Bethel, where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on two counts of Assault III, four counts of Assault IV, and Reckless Endangerment.





