Homer Man Takes Troopers on a Crashing High Speed Chase on the Seward Highway

Alaska Native News May 1, 2017.

A Homer man was the subject of nine counts after taking troopers on a high speed chase along the Seward Highway on Sunday, the trooper dispatch reported Monday.

Troopers patrolling the Seward Highway attempted to initiate a traffic stop on an orange, 2005 Ford Crown Victoria near mile 55 for a moving violation at 4:55 pm on Sunday. But, the subject vehicle, instead of stopping, sped away northbound, ignoring the troopers. Troopers began a pursuit that continued for 20 miles along the Seward Highway.

Troopers north of the initial scene stopped traffic and also laid down spike strips in an attempt to stop the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Reily W. Arambul of Homer.

Arambul swerved and avoided the spike strips, but in doing so, crashed into the guardrail and lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a black Dodge Durango that was stationary in a line of vehicles brought to a halt by troopers because of the pursuit.

The Durango, as a result of the collision with Arambul, smashed into a white Ford Pickup as a result.

The suspect vehicle, now took off in the direction that it had came from, and headed southbound on the highway, with troopers in pursuit. The pursuit backtracked approximately 13 miles before the vehicle was disabled.

Arambul exited his now inoperable vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by troopers.

Arambul was transported to Anchorage, where he was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Drug-Related DUI, Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer I, Reckless Driving, Assault III x4, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and No Vehicle Insurance.

