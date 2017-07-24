Homer Woman Arrested on DUI/Reckless Endangerment Charges after Rolling with Juvenile Aboard

Alaska Native News Jul 24, 2017.

A Homer woman was jailed without bail after an accident while under the influence on the Sterling Highway on Sunday night, troopers in Anchor Point reported on Monday.

Anchor Point-based troopers responded to an rollover accident at mile 129 on the Sterling at 8:15 pm on Sunday night. When they arrived at the scene to discover a pickup truck on its side after striking the guardrail at that location.

The investigation at the scene determined that 25-year-old Shelly Carl to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Carl was also found to have a juvenile passenger aboard when the incident occurred.

Both Carl and the juvenile passenger suffered very minor injuries.

Carl was arrested on DUI and Reckless Endangerment charges. Following her arrested, she was transported to the Homer Jail and remanded there without bail.





