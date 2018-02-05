Homer Woman Busted for Passing Fake Bills in Anchor Point

Alaska Native News Feb 5, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers, on Friday received a call in reporting that a 24-year-old Homer woman had attempted to pass, on two occasions, fake currency in order to buy items at the Anchor River store in Anchor Point, troopers reported on Sunday.

Troopers were able to identify the forgery suspect as Rheanna Tussey, age 24, of Homer, but they were not able to locate her at that time.

Then, on Saturday, troopers received another report of a woman fitting Tussey’s description passing fake currency To Buy a Drink at Black Water Bend Espresso, Located between Anchor Point and Homer. The cashier at the stand was able to give troopers a description of the driver as well of the vehicle.

Using that information, troopers were able to locate the vehicle Anchor Point. When contacted, Tussey was in possession of a large quantity of counterfeit money.

Tussey was arrested on Forgery I and III charges and transported to Homer where she was remanded to the Homer jail.





